Homestead grad Willis wins Flyer Intercollegiate meet for Valpo golf

LEMONT, Ill. – A team effort that saw all seven participating Valparaiso University men’s golfers finish in the top 12 including six in the top 10 propelled the team to the Flyer Intercollegiate title on Tuesday at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Ill. Individual medalist Garrett Willis (Fort Wayne, Ind. / Homestead) led a balanced effort from head coach Dave Gring’s squad.
How It Happened
- Willis finished one stroke under par for the three-round event with a 215 after carding a 72 (E) in Tuesday’s final round. He went par or better in all three rounds and finished five strokes ahead of his closest competition.
- That closest competition included a pair of Willis’ teammates as freshman Mason Bonn (Sherwood, Ore. / Sherwood) and senior Brett Seward (Aurora, Ill. / Aurora Christian) were part of a three-way tie for second at 220 (+4). Both Bonn and Seward golfed as individuals. Bonn boasted the best third-round score in the 70-player field, stroking a 71 (-1).
- Sophomore Caleb VanArragon (Blaine, Minn. / Blaine) stayed in the top five thanks to his strong showing over the first two rounds on Monday, finishing at 222 (+6), which tied for fifth.
- Senior Jack Juskow (Greenville, S.C. / Hamilton Southeastern) continued his steady tournament with a 74 (+2) on Tuesday to finish the event at 223 (+7). He climbed into seventh on the leaderboard based on Tuesday’s results.
- Freshman Alex Heck (Greenwood, Ind. / Center Grove) turned in a 73 (+1) on Tuesday, his best round of the event. He rose six places on the leaderboard to crack the top 10 in his first collegiate tournament.
- Valpo posted a team score of 297 (+9) on Tuesday to finish with a 54-hole score of 880 (+16). That was 21 strokes better than runner-up Illinois Wesleyan at 901.