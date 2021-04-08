Homestead grad Starks transferring to Mastodons, Parker heading to IWU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead graduate Sylare Starks is coming back home as the basketball standout announced on social media that she is transferring from Detroit Mercy to Purdue Fort Wayne to play for new Mastodons head coach Maria Marchesano.
As a freshman during the 2019-20 season, Starks was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team. She started all 30 games that year and led Horizon League freshmen in scoring at 10.1 points a game.
Detroit Mercy played just 14 games this past season, going 1-13. Starks started 12 of the 14 games and averaged 6.6 points a night.
In other Mastodon news, Homestead graduate Rylie Parker is transferring to Indiana Wesleyan. A freshman this past year at PFW, Parker played in all 23 of the Mastodons games, starting seven times. The Dons went 1-22 overall with Parker averaging 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds.