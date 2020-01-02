Homestead’s Skowronek will be grad transfer at Notre Dame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points and Brian Patrick added 21 as the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team erased a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 70-59 on Wednesday (Jan. 1) afternoon at the Gates Sports Center.

Patrick made five 3-pointers in the second half. He had nine points in a 31-6 Mastodon run that lasted 10 minutes and changed the game in Purdue Fort Wayne's favor. South Dakota was 1-of-13 in the stretch.

South Dakota led by 12 at half thanks to Tyler Hagedorn's 16 points in the first half. He finished with 22 in the game. The 'Dons had 10 first half turnovers, but only five in the second half. Dylan Carl had six points in the contest but made major contributions on defense. He finished with a plus/minus of plus 24 in the contest. He was plus 19 in the second half as the 'Dons limited South Dakota to 24 second half points.

The 'Dons finished the game shooting 42.6 percent (26-of-61). South Dakota shot 35.7 percent (20-of-56).

Deonte Billups contributed a team-high five assists. Matt Holba totaled a career-high 11 rebounds. He helped the 'Dons out-rebound the Coyotes 44-29.

Patrick finished a rebound short of a double-double thanks to nine rebounds. Godfrey did his work on 8-of-10 shooting while adding three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The win is Purdue Fort Wayne's largest halftime comeback since rallying back from a 12-point deficit for a win at North Dakota State on Dec. 30, 2018.

The Mastodons have now held six opponents to 60 or fewer points this season.

The 'Dons are now 8-8 and 1-0 in Summit League play. South Dakota, picked to finish second in the Summit League, falls to 9-7 (0-2 Summit League).

Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Sunday (Jan. 5) at North Dakota.