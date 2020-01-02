Homestead’s Skowronek will be grad transfer at Notre Dame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Bennett Skowronek began his college football career at Northwestern and will end it at Notre Dame as the receiver announced on social media that he will join the Irish program as a graduate transfer.
Skowronek was a captain this past season at Northwestern but was injured the majority of the season. He announced his intention to transfer on December 2.
Skowronek will enroll at Notre Dame for the upcoming spring semester and immediately be eligible to play for the Irish.
Bennett’s father, David, tells WANE-TV his son earned his undergraduate degree from Northwestern in December.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver could boost his NFL stock by making the move. He has career totals of 110 grabs for 1,417 yards and 8 touchdowns in 43 games at Northwestern.