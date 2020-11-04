Homestead grad Skowronek on Comeback Award watch list

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – University of Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes and wide receiver Ben Skowronek have been named to the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List. The award recognizes college football student-athletes each season from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury or illness.

Hayes, now a graduate student, was sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury four games into the 2019 season. Entering 2020, Hayes was named a captain at the beginning of the season, and has totaled 11 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks so far in 2020. At Georgia Tech, Hayes totaled 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, both career-high single-game marks. Both forced fumbles came on the sacks. Hayes’ two forced fumbles tie for the most in a single game among all FBS players this season, and he was the only player in the Power 5 to reach the mark over the weekend. He was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Pro Football Focus Defensive MVP of the Week.

Skowronek, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, was a team captain for Northwestern during his senior season and suffered an injury early in 2019 for which he required surgery. Now with the Fighting Irish, Skowronek has totaled five receptions for 143 yards in 2020, starting four out of five games played. He posted a career game at Pittsburgh, catching two passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Skowronek’s two receiving TDs tied for the lead in the ACC that week, and his 107 yards were the third-most among all ACC players that week. His 53.5 yards per catch vs. Pittsburgh is the best mark of the season in the ACC thus far.

In 2019, Irish teammate S Shaun Crawford was named one of six Honorable Mention players for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. The award is presented by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The three overall winners will be announced timed with the 2020-21 PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, held on January 2, 2021.