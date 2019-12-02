Homestead grad Skowronek leaving Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone standout and two-time Fab 15 selection Bennett Skowronek is taking his talents elsewhere for his final season of college football.

Northwestern WR/TE Bennett Skowronek says he's in the transfer portal. Was a captain for the Wildcats this fall. https://t.co/j5te3c0tIO @chris_hummer — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 2, 2019

Skowronek, a Homestead High School graduate, was a captain this past year as a senior for Northwestern. However, he played only three games because of a lower leg injury. By playing in less than four games he maintains an extra year of eligibility – essentially getting his senior season back.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver could boost his NFL stock by making the move. He has career totals of 110 grabs for 1,417 yards and 8 touchdowns in 43 games.