Homestead grad Skowronek leaving Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone standout and two-time Fab 15 selection Bennett Skowronek is taking his talents elsewhere for his final season of college football.
Skowronek, a Homestead High School graduate, was a captain this past year as a senior for Northwestern. However, he played only three games because of a lower leg injury. By playing in less than four games he maintains an extra year of eligibility – essentially getting his senior season back.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver could boost his NFL stock by making the move. He has career totals of 110 grabs for 1,417 yards and 8 touchdowns in 43 games.