Homestead grad Skowronek could play big role for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A two-time Fab 15 selection while at Homestead, receiver Ben Skowronek is looking to make an immediate impact this fall as a graduate transfer for Notre Dame.

Skowronek began his career at Northwestern and quickly became one of the top targets in the Wildcats passing game. While he was limited to three games last fall as a senior at Northwestern Skowronek was able to obtain a medical redshirt for his lost 2019 season.

After graduating in December, Skowronek decided to become a graduate transfer at Notre Dame – where he would be eligible immediately.

Due to COVID-19, Notre Dame was unable to complete spring football practice. However, even with summer workouts being limited, Skowronek has quickly developed at rapport with returning quarterback Ian Book – a big bonus for Irish fans who know the air attack last year focused primarily on Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet, and Chris Finke who are now in the NFL.

Notre Dame plays host to Duke at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to open the 2020 season.