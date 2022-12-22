FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After helping UConn defeat Seton Hall on Wednesday, Fort Wayne native Ayanna Patterson was back in her hometown on Thursday – and back at work on the basketball court, hitting the floor at Parkview Fieldhouse.

Patterson, Indiana’s Miss Basketball for the 2021-22 season, is a freshman for the highly-touted Huskies. UConn is ranked no. 9 in the country and boasts a 9-2 record so far this season.

A consensus top five recruit in the class of 2022 coming out of high school, Patterson is learning the ropes under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma. The six-foot-two forward has played in all 11 games, averaging 11.5 minutes, 3.3 points, and 3.0 rebounds a night.

That’s a far cry from the 25.8 points and 11.8 rebounds she put up as a senior at Homestead, but the former McDonald’s All-American says its just part of the learning process – and part of joining a program that boasts five star recruits all throughout the roster.

If you watch Ayanna on the court this year, you’ll also notice a new look for her as she’s sporting protective glasses. It was recently revealed that Patterson is legally blind in her right eye. It’s a hereditary condition, something her father, Andre – who played pro basketball for the CBA’s Fort Wayne Fury – also dealt with. Ayanna says she had no peripheral vision in her right eye, and wears the protective glasses to make sure nothing happens to her left eye.