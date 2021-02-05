Homestead grad McLaughlin to miss rest of season for Boilermakers

DETROIT - Both teams shot above 50 percent but it was the Detroit Mercy Titans coming out on top on Friday (Feb. 5) evening over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 82-72 in Horizon League men's basketball play.Demetric Horton had a career-high 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting beyond the arc. Jalon Pipkins also had 17 points. He did it on 7-of-13 shooting. Jarred Godfrey was a rebound short of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. He will enter Saturday's game four points shy of 1,000 in his career.Bobby Planutis drained a three with 6:39 on the clock in the first half to put the 'Dons up 31-26. It would be their biggest lead of the game and force a Detroit Mercy timeout. The Titans responded with a 12-2 run later in the first half to lead by six points at halftime. The closest the 'Dons would get in the second half would be four points after a basket by Cameron Benford to open the scoring in the final frame. The 'Dons did, however, get it back to a six-point deficit with 6:49 left. As they have done all season, Detroit Mercy did it with the three ball. Of their 28 field goals, 16 were for three. The reigning Horizon League Player of the Week Antoine Davis had 30 points including eight threes.The 'Dons shot 52.8 percent (28-of-53) to the Titans' 54.9 percent (28-of-51) in the contest. The Mastodons were 12-of-30 from three. Purdue Fort Wayne held a 29-24 rebounding advantage and a 30-18 points in the paint edge.Detroit Mercy improves to 7-8 (6-5 Horizon). The 'Dons fall to 6-10 (5-10 Horizon). The two teams will tip again on Saturday.