Homestead grad McLaughlin to miss rest of season for Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – According to head coach Sharon Versyp Purdue senior Karissa McLaughlin will miss the rest of the season due to a lingering ankle issue.
McLaughlin had surgery last summer on her ankle and was originally expected to miss all of the 2020-21 season. However, McLaughlin’s recovery seemingly went well and she returned December 20 against Penn State. McLaughlin played in seven games, averaging 7.6 point a night, but had missed Purdue’s last two games while dealing with the ankle.
Earlier in the season against Maryland the Homestead grad passed Courtney Moses to become Purdue’s all-time leader in three pointers made.