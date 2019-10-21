Homestead grad McLaughlin picked for preseason All-Big Ten team

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Maryland was chosen as the 2019-20 preseason Big Ten women’s basketball favorite by the conference’s 14 head coaches and a select media panel, the conference office announced Monday. In addition, the Terps’ Kaila Charles earned the 2019-20 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year honors from both groups.

Indiana’s Ali Patberg, Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle, Maryland’s Kaila Charles and Taylor Mikesell, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Michigan State’s Shay Colley, Minnesota’s Destiny Pitts, Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam and Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris and Karissa McLaughlin garnered Preseason All-Big Ten recognition from the coaches and the media. Charles and Hillmon were selected unanimously by both groups while Doyle and Pulliam were chosen unanimously by the coaches. In addition, Ohio State’s Dorka Juhász was voted to the coaches’ preseason squad.

Charles earned USBWA Third Team All-America, AP Honorable Mention All-America and WBCA honorable mention All-America honors as a junior in 2018-19. She was also an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last year, while earning a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Tournament Team. Charles lead the Terps in points per game (17.0), while adding 6.7 rebounds per game. In addition, Charles heads into the season with 1,528 points and 698 rebounds in her career.

Defending Big Ten Champion Maryland has won four conference titles and three Big Ten Tournament championships since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15. The Terps bring back all five starters this season, including Charles and Preseason All-Big Ten honoree Taylor Mikesell, the 2018-19 Big Ten Freshman of the Year according to the conference coaches. Maryland went 29-5 last season, advancing the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Entering the 2019-20 season, the Terps welcome the nation’s No. 3-ranked freshman class.

Michigan was the No. 2 selection in the preseason balloting of the conference’s coaches and fourth in the media panel voting. The Wolverines went 22-12 last year and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament after advancing to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Michigan returns two starters along with Hillmon, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the media and Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year by the coaches, in addition to being named All-Big Ten First Team and a unanimous choice for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last year.



Michigan State was the runner-up in the 2019-20 Big Ten preseason rankings according to the coaches, and the No. 3 selection in the preseason media voting after posting a 21-12 record a year ago. Coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans have four starters back this season, led by Colley, who was a coaches’ first-team All-Big Ten honoree last year.



Indiana earned the No. 3 spot in the coaches’ preseason balloting and was fourth in the media’s poll, as the Hoosiers build off last year’s 21-13 record and NCAA Tournament second-round appearance. Indiana will also be returning four starters this season, including a pair of All-Big Ten Second Team and Academic All-Big Ten selections in Ali Patberg and Jaelynn Penn.



Purdue was selected to finish fifth in the conference by the Big Ten coaches, as the Boilermakers return their two-time reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist in All-America forward Ae’Rianna Harris, as well as first-team all-conference guard Karissa McLaughlin. Last season, Purdue finished 19-15 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.



Minnesota was selected fifth in the preseason media poll as the Gophers begin their second year under head coach Lindsey Whalen. Pitts, a first-team all-conference pick by the media last season, leads three returning starters for Minnesota, which went 21-11 last year and reached the second round of the WNIT.

The 2019-20 Preseason All-Big Ten Teams and rankings can be found below.



2019-20 COACHES BIG TEN PRESEASON RANKINGS

MARYLAND Michigan State Indiana Michigan Purdue

2019-20 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

Ali Patberg, Jr., G, Indiana

KATHLEEN DOYLE, Sr., G, Iowa

KAILA CHARLES, Sr., G, Maryland

Taylor Mikesell, So., G, Maryland

NAZ HILLMON, So., F, Michigan

Shay Colley, Sr., G, Michigan State

Destiny Pitts, Jr., G/F, Minnesota

LINDSEY PULLIAM, Jr., G, Northwestern

Dorka Juhász, So., F, Ohio State

Ae’Rianna Harris, Sr., F, Purdue

Karissa McLaughlin, Jr., G, Purdue



2019-20 COACHES BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kaila Charles, Sr., G, Maryland



2019-20 MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON RANKINGS

Maryland Michigan Michigan State Indiana Minnesota

2019-20 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Ali Patberg, Jr., G, Indiana

Kathleen Doyle, Sr., G, Iowa

KAILA CHARLES, Sr., G, Maryland

Taylor Mikesell, So., G, Maryland

NAZ HILLMON, So., F, Michigan

Shay Colley, Sr., G, Michigan State

Destiny Pitts, Jr., G/F, Minnesota

Lindsey Pulliam, Jr., G, Northwestern

Ae’Rianna Harris, Sr., F, Purdue

Karissa McLaughlin, Jr., G, Purdue



2019-20 MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kaila Charles, Sr., G., Maryland