Homestead grad McLaughlin enters transfer portal, leaving Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue women’s basketball’s all-time three point leader is leaving West Lafayette, as Homestead High School grad Karissa McLaughlin announced she’s entered the NCAA transfer portal on social media Friday afternoon.
McLaughlin wrote: “After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to fulfill my final year of eligibility. I would like to thank Purdue University and all of the Boilermakers fans for your support over the years. I wish the Purdue Women’s Basketball program the best of the luck in the future.”
McLaughlin has one year of eligibility remaining.
Indiana’s Miss Basketball in 2017, McLaughlin became Purdue’s all-time leader in three point field goals earlier this season. She played in just seven games this year as she recovered from off-season ankle surgery, averaging 7.6 points.
As a junior in 2019-20 she averaged 13.1 points. She started every game for Purdue as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.