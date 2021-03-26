Homestead grad McLaughlin enters transfer portal, leaving Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue women’s basketball’s all-time three point leader is leaving West Lafayette, as Homestead High School grad Karissa McLaughlin announced she’s entered the NCAA transfer portal on social media Friday afternoon.

Thank you Boiler Nation! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fB5XnSGIei — Karissa McLaughlin (@Kmclaughlin12) March 26, 2021

McLaughlin wrote: “After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to fulfill my final year of eligibility. I would like to thank Purdue University and all of the Boilermakers fans for your support over the years. I wish the Purdue Women’s Basketball program the best of the luck in the future.”

McLaughlin has one year of eligibility remaining.

Indiana’s Miss Basketball in 2017, McLaughlin became Purdue’s all-time leader in three point field goals earlier this season. She played in just seven games this year as she recovered from off-season ankle surgery, averaging 7.6 points.

As a junior in 2019-20 she averaged 13.1 points. She started every game for Purdue as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.