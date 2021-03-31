Homestead grad McLaughlin heading to Marquette as grad transfer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Karissa McLaughlin is the all-time three pointer leader in Purdue women’s basketball history, but she won’t be finishing her college career at Mackey Arena as the Homestead graduate announced she’ll play her final season of college basketball at Marquette University.

Excited for this next chapter! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/FF8q2H215o — Karissa McLaughlin (@Kmclaughlin12) March 31, 2021

Indiana’s Miss Basketball as a senior at Homestead in 2017, she played in just seven games this year as she recovered from off-season ankle surgery, averaging 7.6 points.

As a junior in 2019-20 she averaged 13.1 points. She started every game for Purdue as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.