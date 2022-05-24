BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Redshirt-junior Matthew Ellis was tabbed third-team All-Big Ten, while the quartet of Evan Goforth , Carter Mathison , Josh Pyne and Brock Tibbitts each earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Graduate student Tyler Doanes earned the Sportsmanship Award for IU.



The quartet of all-freshman honorees are tied for the most since Indiana placed five student-athletes on the team during the 2012 season. That season, Chad Clark, Kyle Hart, Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sujka and Sam Travis each appeared on the all-freshman squad.



With his selection to the All-Big Ten third team, Ellis is the first catcher since Schwarber (2013 & 14) to earn all-conference honors. The power hitting backstop is currently ranked among the top 40 in both home runs and RBIs with a team-leading 18 and 64, respectively.



Ellis has reached base safely in 49 of 55 games on the season and homered in five of the eight Big Ten series in 2022. He has three multi-home run games and enters the Big Ten Tournament tied for No. 7 on Indiana’s single-season home run charts with Schwarber (2013) and Alex Smith (1986).



Goforth saw time on the field throughout the season but was thrust into a starting role when Phillip Glasser was injured midway through April. Over the last 20 games of the season – 15 of those conference contests – is hitting .361 with nine RBIs and five runs scored.



With an Indiana freshman-record 17 home runs on the season, Mathison leads all Big Ten rookies and is tied for No. 3 nationally among freshmen in home runs at 17. His 53 RBIs are tied for second among B1G rookies and No. No. eight nationally. He has added a team-best 52 runs scored to go along with 35 walks and eight stolen bases.



Pyne enters the Big Ten Tournament with a .329 batting average and a B1G freshman-best 54 RBIs. He is tied for the team lead with 69 hits, including 19 doubles, which sits tied for No. 10 on the single season charts. Of his 19 doubles, 14 came in Big Ten play, a total that ranks No. 2 on IU’s single season conference-only charts. He reached base safely in 49 of 53 games played and leads the team with 21 multi-hit games.



Moving from catcher to first base to start his freshman season, Tibbitts has been a stalwart with the glove and the bat. His nine home runs rank No. 3 among B1G rookies and are third on the team entering the postseason, while his 43 RBIs give IU a trio of 40-RBI freshmen for the first time in program history. He has reached base in 46 of 55 games played in 2022, with a hit in 36 of those games.



Indiana (25-30) opens Big Ten Tournament play against No. 10 Maryland (44-10) at Charles Schwab Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network and Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network.

2022 Big Ten Team and Individual Honors

Player of the Year: Chris Alleyne, Maryland

Pitcher of the Year: Adam Mazur, Iowa

Freshman of the Year: Keaton Anthony, Iowa

Coach of the Year: Rob Vaughn, Maryland



All-Big Ten First Team

C – Matt Wood, Penn State

1B – Peyton Williams, Iowa

2B – Kevin Keister, Maryland

SS – Danny DiGeorgio, Rutgers

3B – Nick Lorusso, Maryland

OF – Chris Alleyne, Maryland

OF – Clark Elliott, Michigan

OF – Ryan Lasko, Rutgers

SP – Adam Mazur, Iowa

SP – Ryan Ramsey, Maryland

SP – Jason Savacool, Maryland

RP – Dale Stanavich, Rutgers

DH – CJ Valdez, Purdue

At-Large – Matt Shaw, Maryland



All-Big Ten Second Team

C – Nick Cimillo, Rutgers

1B – Justin Janas, Illinois

2B – Patrick Herrera, Northwestern

SS – Zach Dezenzo, Ohio State

3B – Branden Comia, Illinois

OF – Cam McDonald, Illinois

OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa

OF – Ethan O’Donnell, Northwestern

SP – Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois

SP – Emmett Olson, Nebraska

SP – Jared Kollar, Rutgers

RP – Ben Beutel, Iowa

DH – Josh Spiegel, Penn State

At-Large – Luke Shliger, Maryland



All-Big Ten Third Team*

C – Matthew Ellis , Indiana

1B – Chris Brito, Rutgers

2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers

SS – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

3B – Matt Frey, Michigan

OF – Troy Schreffler Jr., Maryland

OF – Joe Stewart, Michigan

OF – Danny Doligale, Illinois

SP – Jackson Smeltz, Purdue

SP – Nathan Florence, Rutgers

SP – Nick Dean, Maryland

RP – Kyle Bischoff, Michigan State

DH – Maxwell Costes, Maryland

At-Large – Marcus Ernst, Ohio State

At-Large – Kade Kern, Ohio State



All-Big Ten Freshman Team

C – Bryan Broecker, Michigan State

1B – Brock Tibbitts , Indiana

2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers

SS – Evan Goforth , Indiana

3B – Josh Pyne , Indiana

OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa

OF – Carter Mathison , Indiana

OF – Trey Lipsey, Ohio State

SP – Sean Sullivan, Northwestern

SP – Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State

SP – Troy Wansing, Purdue

RP – Brody Brecht, Iowa

DH – Anthony Steele, Penn State

At-Large – Garrett Anglim, Nebraska