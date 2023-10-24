WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Fletcher Loyer is one of 20 players named to the initial Jerry West Award watch list, the organization released today.

The sophomore shooting guard is one of three Big Ten shooting guards named, joining Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr., and Michigan State’s Tyson Walker on the list.

Loyer, a 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is coming off a strong season in which he was Purdue’s second-leading scorer and assist man at 11.0 points per game and 2.4 assists per game. He led Purdue with 59, 3-pointers as a freshman – the third most by a freshman in school history.

Loyer was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times, tying a school record set by the late Caleb Swanigan, and was Big Ten Player of the Week following a 27-point performance against Nebraska in mid-January.

He scored in double-figures 19 times as a rookie in 2022-23, and ranked fourth on the Purdue freshman single-season scoring list with 384 points, while his 11.0 scoring average was seventh.

The No. 3-ranked Boilermakers will face No. 14-ranked Arkansas next Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SEC+.

The Boilermakers then begin the regular-season Nov. 6, in Mackey Arena against Samford, following an exhibition game with Grace College on Nov. 1, in Mackey Arena.

Purdue returns six of its top seven scorers from last year’s team that went 29-6 and won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and spent seven weeks a year ago ranked No. 1.

The 2023-24 Purdue men’s basketball season is presented by Purdue Global, Purdue University’s online educational solution for working adults.