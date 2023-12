WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After scoring 27 points to lead Purdue over then-no. 1 Arizona, Homestead High School graduate Fletcher Loyer is the Big Ten Player of the Week.

The former Highlight Zone star added four steals and three assists as Purdue topped the Wildcats 92-84. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-9 from three.

This is Loyer’s second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor.

Next up, Purdue hosts Jacksonville on 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mackey Arena.