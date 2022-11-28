WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer is off to a great start this season, and people are taking notice as the Homestead grad was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Loyer helped Purdue win the Phil Knight Legacy championship last week in Portland. In three games – all Purdue wins – Loyer averaged 12.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 rebounds.

Loyer excelled in Purdue’s biggest games, scoring 14 points with 5 assists in a win over then-no. 6 Gonzage. He followed that performance up with a career-high 18 points on Sunday against then-no. 8 Duke.