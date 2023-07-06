INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Over a decade after helping the Butler Bulldogs reach the National Championship in back-to-back years, Homestead grad Grant Leiendecker is taking on a senior role for Butler’s athletic department.

Leiendecker was named Butler’s Associate Vice President – Athletics on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Leiendecker is responsible for leading the comprehensive advancement program for athletics. He will also work on delivering exceptional fan experiences for athletic events.

Prior to his return to Butler, the Homestead grad worked as Assistant Vice President, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development at Marquette.

A 2006 grad from Homestead, Leiendecker was named an Indiana All-Star before joining Butler for the 2006-07 school year.