FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Sydney Graber is heading back to the Summit City as the Graber announced she is transferring from Central Michigan to Purdue Fort Wayne to play basketball for the Mastodons.

Graber was an Indiana All-Star as a senior after graduating from Homestead in 2020. She tallied 1,154 points and 730 rebounds for the Spartans.

A six-foot-one forward, Graber averaged 0.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game for CMU this season. Graber averaged 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds a game during her first season at CMU.