Homestead grad Ferguson named Patriot League Player of the Week after Colgate knocks off Syracuse

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Two days after pouring in a career-high 25 points at Syracuse, Jack Ferguson was named the Patriot League Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office.



Ferguson shot 40% from the field and averaged 17 points in three games last week, but he shined when the lights were brightest at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. He knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 25 points, leading the Raiders to their first win over the Orange since 1962.



The senior guard started 0-for-5 from behind the arc but shot his way back into the game by connecting on his next four and going 6-for-8 for the rest of the game. He scored 11 points in the second half to help Colgate build a double-digit lead. Ferguson also added four boards and three steals in the effort.



His six made 3-pointers matched his career-high, which he coincidentally set at the Carrier Dome as a freshman when he scored 20 points against Syracuse on Dec. 9, 2017.



Ferguson was Colgate’s leading scorer against SUNY Poly with 15 points and he added 11 points at Cornell. For the week he shot



UP NEXT

Colgate (3-2) is back on the road Wednesday, Nov. 24, when the Raiders head to Harvard at 7 p.m.