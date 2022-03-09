HAMILTON, N.Y. (WANE) – Homestead graduate Jack Ferguson scored a team-high 17 points on the way to winning the Patriot League Tournament MVP award, as the Fort Wayne native led Colgate to a 74-58 win over Navy in the Patriot League title game, earning the Raiders their second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

It’ll be the third time in Ferguson’s five years at Colgate that the Raiders have made the Big Dance.

Tune into WANE 15 for Selection Sunday this weekend to see where Ferguson and Colgate will be slated in the bracket.