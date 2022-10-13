FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Samantha Castaneda didn’t set out to make history her final year at Purdue Fort Wayne – but, so far, that’s exactly what the Homestead High School graduate is doing.

Earlier this month Castaneda, a goalkeeper, was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week for the third time already this season. Her six shutouts this year and her 0.79 goals against average are both program-bests.

She also owns the best career GAA in program history, while her next shutout will be her in first place for career shutouts in the PFW record book.

Heading into Thursday night’s match at Youngstown State, the Dons were unbeaten in Horizon League play (5-0-3), while posting an overall record of 7-2-5.