Homecoming Contest Goes to NDSU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Defending Summit League Tournament Champion North Dakota State made key plays down the stretch to edge Purdue Fort Wayne 71-60 on Saturday (Feb. 1) evening at the Gates Sports Center.

The final score wasn’t indicative of the pace of play as the Mastodons rallied back from a double-digit halftime deficit to take the lead for much of the second.

The first half went back-and-forth before NDSU finished the half on a 14-0 run. It put the Bison up 31-20 at the break. The ‘Dons chipped away at the deficit early in the second and trailed by three 39-36 with 14:15 remaining following a DeMierre Black layup. The ‘Dons took their first lead of the second half on a Cameron Benford layup at 46-45. It was the middle of a 12-0 Mastodon stretch. The run was capped with a Dylan Carl free throw at 6:49, giving the Mastodons a 52-45 lead. It wouldn’t last long as NDSU responded with a 12-1 run to take the lead back.

Despite the NDSU response, it was anyone’s game when Carl made it a 60-58 Bison lead with 2:37 left. However the momentum seemed to switch to NDSU for good when Cameron Hunter completed a traditional three-point play on a shot attempt he threw high in the air from 12 feet away that dropped in the hoop.



Deonte Billups finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Jarred Godfrey had 13 points while Brian Patrick totaled 12.

NDSU finished the game shooting 47.1 percent (24-of-51) and Purdue Fort Wayne shot 49.0 percent (25-of-51).

The ‘Dons fall to 10-14 (3-6 Summit League). NDSU moves to 16-7 (7-2 Summit League).

Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Western Illinois on Wednesday (Feb. 5) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.