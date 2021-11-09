Home sweet home: Fort Wayne’s Starks leads Dons to season-opening win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball recorded the program’s largest margin of victory since 1995 in a 102-35 victory over Manchester on Tuesday (Nov. 9) in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The 67-point margin was the highest of the Division I era for the Mastodons. The program’s all-time record is a 70-point win over Saint Francis (Ill.). The 102 Mastodon points is the eighth-most points in a game in program history.

Purdue Fort Wayne buried 16 3-pointers, which is the third-most in program history. The Mastodons dished out 27 assists against the Spartans while only committing five turnovers. The ‘Dons’ 27 assists is the most in a game since 2005, when they had 28 against Kalamazoo. Purdue Fort Wayne forced MU into 34 turnovers while recording 24 steals. This is the third-most steals by a Mastodon team in program history.

After Manchester went up 5-0, the Mastodons went on a 23-3 run that saw Sylare Starks score seven of her career-high 21 points. The end of the second quarter featured a 15-0 run that Starks scored eight more. She finished 8-of-143 from the floor and 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

The Mastodons repeated their end-of-quarter flurry of scoring in the third quarter, going on a 16-0 run over the last 5:55 that featured four triples in a five-basket stretch. Valerie Clark had two 3-pointers, Amellia Bromenschenkel and Abbigail Stephens each had one in the run. This run extended into the start of the fourth quarter, which ended up being the best scoring run of the game: a 22-0 stretch.

Stephens got her fourth point of the game on the free throw that put the ‘Dons into triple digits.

Five Mastodons scored in double-figures: Starks (21), Aubrey Stupp (17), Ryin Ott (16), Bromenschenkel (10) and Audra Emmerson (10). Shayla Sellers flirted with a triple-double, scoring nine points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists in 22 minutes.

Purdue Fort Wayne moves to 1-0. Manchester played the game as an exhibition and remains 0-1. The Mastodons will return to the court on Friday, November 12 when they travel to Ball State for a 6:30 p.m. tip.