Holtmann: Crestview’s Etzler to redshirt first year at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – It will be a little longer than anticipated before Crestview High School graduate Kalen Etzler suits up for Ohio State as Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann announced earlier this week that the incoming freshman will redshirt the 2021-22 season.

A six-foot-eight forward, Etzler averaged 18 points and almost 10 rebounds a game for Crestview as a senior. As a sophomore he helped lead Crestview to the Division IV State title.

Per Ohio State, Etzler was ranked as the no. 144 prospect in the country in the class of 2021.