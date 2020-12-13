Historic first half leads Irish to win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – Notre Dame recorded its first win in program history against Kentucky when playing in Rupp Arena, defeating the Wildcats 64-63 on Saturday afternoon.

The game was defined by two halves, as the Irish held a 22-point lead at the half (48-26), marking the largest deficit Kentucky had faced in a home game in program history. The hosts mounted a major comeback but the Irish did just enough down the stretch to hold on to the one-point victory.

Junior Nate Laszewski paced the Irish on offense, scoring a season-high 21 points. Junior Prentiss Hubb was the other Notre Dame player that finished in double figures in the scoring column, posting 18 points in the road win.