Historic first half leads Irish to win at Kentucky

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – Notre Dame recorded its first win in program history against Kentucky when playing in Rupp Arena, defeating the Wildcats 64-63 on Saturday afternoon.

The game was defined by two halves, as the Irish held a 22-point lead at the half (48-26), marking the largest deficit Kentucky had faced in a home game in program history. The hosts mounted a major comeback but the Irish did just enough down the stretch to hold on to the one-point victory.

Junior Nate Laszewski paced the Irish on offense, scoring a season-high 21 points. Junior Prentiss Hubb was the other Notre Dame player that finished in double figures in the scoring column, posting 18 points in the road win.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss