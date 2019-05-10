Hippenhammer doubling up at Penn State

Bo Jackson. Deion Sanders. Kyler Murray. These dual sport athletes are so rare almost every sports fan knows their name. Snider grad Mac Hippenhammer is hoping to follow in their footsteps – and the Penn State sophomore is looking more and more like a two-sport star in the making.

Last spring Hippenhammer split time between football spring practice and baseball, logging just seven games for the Nittany Lions on the diamond. This spring he’s focusing solely on baseball – and it is paying off. Penn State’s starting right fielder, Hippenhammer is third on the team with a .264 batting average. He’s also used his speed to become a strong defensive outfielder.

A receiver on the football field, Hippenhammer caught his first collegiate touchdown pass this past fall. He’s hoping to pick up where he left off on the gridiron when the baseball season ends.