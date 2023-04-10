BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson has filled a huge hole on his roster with one of the biggest transfer portal recruits. On Monday, former Oregon forward Kel’el Ware announced via social media that he is joining the Hoosiers for the 2023-24 season.

In his freshman season, the 7-foot center averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 35 appearances with Oregon.

Ware is a former McDonald’s All-American and was rated as a 5-star prospect by many outlets coming out of high school. The center should have three years of eligibility remaining.