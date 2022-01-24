Hiestand returns to Notre Dame as offensive line coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – After consistently building top notch offensive lines year in a year out at Notre Dame last decade, Harry Hiestand is returning to South Bend as the school’s offensive line coach.

Hiestand had most recently been the offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears, working under Matt Nagy for two season (2018 & 2019).

Before that, Hiestand led the offensive line at Notre Dame from 2012-17. He helped coach future first round NFL Draft picks like Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchy, and Ronnie Stanley.