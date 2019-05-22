College Sports

Heritage grad Saalfrank named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 09:36 PM EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Heritage High School graduate and Indiana University junior Andrew Saalfrank was named Pitcher of the Year in the Big Ten on Tuesday evening.

Saalfrank, a junior, also was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

A lefty, Saalfrank has gone 8-1 this season with a 2.58 ERA. He's racked up 96 strikeouts in just 69.2 innings.

Former Bishop Dwenger standout Grant Richardson was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. An outfielder, Richardson is hitting .267 with 9 home runs and 34 RBI.

