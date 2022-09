FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Long-time men’s assistant basketball coach Jeremy Henney is switching roles at Saint Francis, as Henney has been tabbed as the USF women’s head basketball coach.

Henney spent the last seven years as an assistant under coach Chad LaCross of the USF men’s basketball program.

Henney takes over for Jason Ridge, who stepped down leading the USF women’s program last month to become the principal at Blackford High School.