EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – So far, Rasheed Bello is a shoe-in for pulling off one of the craziest plays of the college basketball season.

During Purdue Fort Wayne’s road win at Southern Indiana, Rasheed Bello was caught without one of his shoes. Bello’s first instinct was to put his shoe back on, but the junior transfer out of Wisconsin-Parkside noticed their opponent was about to get a shot off.

“I felt like we needed a crucial stop right here during this time of the game,” Bello recalled. “Coach talks about whatever it takes.”

With a shoe in his hand, Bello shuffled around on defense until his man collected the ball. With a shoe in his right hand, Bello leapt and blocked his opponent’s shot, resulting in a crucial turnover for the Mastodons.

“I knew I was going to use my shoe because I had it in my hand, but I didn’t think I was going to flick it to block it though,” Bello said.

During the next timeout, head coach Jon Coffman and the coaching staff complemented Bello for his hustle, but joked that Bello should try to pull that off next time with both of his shoes on.

The Mastodons gutted out a 70-57 win at Southern Indiana, improving to 9-1 and continuing their best start to a season in the Division I era. However, social media began to take notice of Bello’s bizarre block. ESPN, the official March Madness account and many other outlets reposted Bello’s block online.

“I didn’t expect it to be this big of a reaction for everyone,” Bello said. “I just thought it was a good defensive play.”

Bello also admitted his shoe block was the craziest moment of his college basketball career.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to keep rolling on Saturday back home. The Mastodons host Southeast Missouri State as part of a men’s-women’s doubleheader at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.