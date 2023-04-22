SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – With the college football season still several months away, Notre Dame fans got an early look at the Irish during their annual Blue-Gold game on Saturday.

With the starting quarterback job up for grabs, Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman impressed in his debut with the blue and gold. With the “Gold” team, Hartman completed 13-of-16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional score.

Coming off a 9-4 season, Marcus Freeman enters the 2023-24 campaign with a full offseason under his belt and plenty of momentum. Notre Dame begins their season in Dublin, Ireland against Navy on Saturday, Aug. 26.