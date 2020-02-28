Hannah Albrecht Scores 1,000th Career Point in Loss to Denver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Hannah Albrecht scored her 1,000th career point on Thursday night (Feb. 27), in Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball’s 85-67 loss to Denver in the Gates Sports Center.

In the third quarter, Albrecht had a driving layup from the left side to score her 999th and 1,000th career points. She went on to score 15, including nine in the fourth quarter.

Denver jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start things off, but the Mastodons responded with a quick 9-2 spurt. The run was sparked by back-to-back jumper from Riley Ott and Anna Lappenküper. Denver’s Madison Nelson hit a jumper to spell the ‘Dons, but Shayla Sellers hit a trey, and Ott stole the inbound pass off the score and laid it in.

To close the third quarter, Ott drained a pair of free throws, shortly after a jumper from Albrecht. Hannah Hess started the fourth with a trey from the top of the key to cut the Denver lead to 11. This would be the closest the ‘Dons would be the rest of the way.

Sellers notched a season-high against Division I opponents with 14 points. She also chipped in four rebounds. Ott had 13 points and a season-high seven rebounds. The Mastodons matched a season-low with just eight turnovers, while forcing Denver in 14 miscues. Denver’s Nelson scored 34 points and snagged 10 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-23, 1-14 Summit League. Denver improves to 14-14, 8-7. The Mastodons will play in their last game of the regular season on Saturday (Feb. 29), when they visit the Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts. That game will tip at 3 p.m. ET.