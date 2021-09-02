Hall’s big night leads Ball State over Western Illinois in season opener

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Hall hauled in touchdown receptions of 49 and 48 yards to lead Ball State over Western Illinois 31-21 at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie on Thursday night in the season opener for both programs.

Hall finished with 8 receptions for 137 yards and the two aforementioned scores.

Will Jones led the Cardinals on the ground with 18 carries for 93 yards, including 21-yard TD in the third quarter.

Ball State hits the road for its next game, as the Cards play at Penn State on Sept. 11.