FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh off his first year at Purdue Fort Wayne, Austin Hall is running down his dream of competing against some of the best long-distance runners in the country.

Next Friday, the Columbia City High School grad will represent the Mastodons at the USA Track and Field U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. Hall qualified in the 10K after running a time of 30:28.67 at the Horizon League championships.

Hall is the first Mastodon to qualify for any USA Track and Field Outdoor Championship event.

The long-distance runner is seeded third in Friday’s event. If Hall earns a top three finish, he will also earn an invite to the U20 World Championships in Budapest.

Friday’s 10K race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.