Former Notre Dame head coach and Hall of Famer Lou Holtz holds meet and greet at Glenbrook Square Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College football Hall of Famer and legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz signed autographs and took pictures with fans during a meet and greet at Playball Ink inside Glenbrook Square Mall on Sunday.

The line to meet Holtz stretched outside of the storefront and down the hallway. One fan, Eric Fravel, waited 25-years to get an autograph on a picture that the two took together at a Notre Dame football camp when we was 13-years-old.

“I waited 25 years to get my autograph on this photo they took at the camp when I was 13-years-old and I was just tickled that I had the opportunity to do it today,” Fravel said.

Over the coach’s historic career, many would say his best run came during his decade spent with Notre Dame, which included the 1988 Irish team that went 12-0 with a victory at the Fiesta Bowl.

Holtz is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games and the only coach to guide four different programs to the final top 20 rankings.