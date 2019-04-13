College Sports

Hale homers, but Dons-Omaha game Halted by darkness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Purdue Fort Wayne and Omaha softball started their three-game series on Friday (April 12) evening. The two clubs played two innings before the game was halted due to darkness.

The game will resume on Saturday (April 13) at 11 a.m. Purdue Fort Wayne and Omaha will then play the scheduled doubleheader following the conclusion of suspended contest.

Friday's game is tied 3-3 after two innings. Alise Hale had the big hit for the 'Dons with a two-run home run over the scoreboard in left center field. The first-inning shot was her first career home run.

