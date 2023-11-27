FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Corey Hadnot II has been named the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Nov. 27).

Hadnot II averaged 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games last week. He shot 40.0 percent (6-of-15) from the floor. He opened his week with eight points at San Francisco and then added 11 against Wittenberg.

The Atlanta, Georgia native has won three consecutive Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors to start his collegiate career.

The Mastodons open league play on Wednesday (Nov. 29) against Green Bay at 7 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The ‘Dons are 6-1.