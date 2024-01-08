FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Corey Hadnot II has been named the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Jan. 8). It is the fifth such honor of the season for Hadnot. No other player in the league has more than one.

Hadnot scored 11 points while grabbing four rebounds on Saturday vs. Wright State. He finished 5-of-9 from the floor.

Hadnot is averaging 8.1 points per game and has 28 assists this season.

The ‘Dons are 13-3 on the season and in first place in the Horizon League at 4-1. The Mastodons are back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Youngstown State.