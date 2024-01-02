FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Corey Hadnot II has been named the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday (Jan. 2). It is the fourth freshman award of the season for Hadnot. No other player in the league has more than one.

Hadnot averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two victories on the week. He had 15 points, three assists, three steals and three rebounds against Detroit Mercy on Sunday. Hadnot pitched in six points and two assists on Friday against Northern Kentucky. He finished 5-of-12 from three in the two games.

On the season, Hadnot is averaging 7.9 points per game and just under two assists per contest.

Hadnot has helped the ‘Dons to a 13-2 record and the Horizon League’s only undefeated record in league play at 4-0.

The Mastodons are back in action on Saturday (Jan. 6) in a 1 p.m. start at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.