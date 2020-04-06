Haarms enters NCAA’s transfer portal

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 28: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks against Admiral Schofield #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue coach Matt Painter says center Matt Haarms intends to play his final college season at another school after entering the transfer portal.

The 7-foot-3 Haarms averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season with the Boilermakers. He is fourth on the school’s career blocks list with 210.

But Haarms lost his starting job last season after suffering a hip injury in December. He played a key role in Purdue’s NCAA Tournament run in 2019 after replacing the injured Isaac Haas in the lineup.

