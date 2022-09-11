FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Zoe Greenhalge’s first goal of the season put Purdue Fort Wayne on top of Southern Indiana during at a soaked Hefner Soccer complex on Sunday.

Less than two minutes into the match, Greenhalge struck just outside of the 18-yard box, with the shot bouncing off the hands of Southern Indiana’s Maya Etienne and into the net. That would be the lone goal of the game for both teams.

Purdue Fort Wayne goalkeeper Sam Castaneda had another strong day on the net, making five saves while preserving a shutout for the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne (4-2-2) is back at home next Sunday as the Mastodons open Horizon League play against IUPUI.