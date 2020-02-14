Green leads hot-shooting Hoosiers over Hawkeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Indiana got 27 points from Devonte Green and 17 from Trayce Jackson-Davis to help the Hoosiers snap a four-game losing streak with an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa.

Indiana made a season-high 11 3-pointers, with Green accounting for seven. Iowa has lost three of five, despite getting 38 points from Luka Garza.

But the Hawkeyes never recovered from a 12-0 first-half run by Indiana that left Iowa with a 31-16 deficit.

Indiana extended its lead to as many as 20 points and didn’t let Iowa get within single digits in the second half.