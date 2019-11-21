Green, Brunk lead Hoosiers over Princeton

KENT, Ohio - Dylan Carl and Brian Patrick each scored 15 points on Tuesday (Nov. 19) night at Kent State, but the Golden Flashes responded after not leading for the first 30 minutes to defeat the Mastodons 75-68. Kent State entered the contest ranking 108 in the Ken Pom rankings.

Carl finished with a career-high 15 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists. Patrick totaled 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Jarred Godfrey was the third Mastodon in double-digits, adding 11 points with eight rebounds. Deonte Billups recorded a career-high nine points.

The Mastodons took their largest lead of the game at 33-22 with 6:07 left in the first half. Kent State responded with an 11-0 push over the next three plus minutes to tie the game up. The run came to an end on a Patrick 3-pointer. Purdue Fort Wayne went to the half leading 42-38.

Kent State made it a one-point game at 49-48 with 15:01 left in the second half but just minutes later the 'Dons took their largest lead of the second half at 57-49. However, what followed was a 16-3 run by Kent State. The Golden Flashes were 7-of-15 from the floor in the push and limited the 'Dons to 1-of-10 shooting. It put Kent State up 65-60 with 5:33 left. At 1:58, Kent State's Troy Simmons made a challenged 3-pointer with only a few seconds left on the shot clock. It put Kent State up 70-63, their largest lead of the game.

The 'Dons finished the game shooting 43.3 percent (26-of-60). Kent State shot 42.2 percent (27-of-64). It is the third straight game the 'Dons have out-shot their opponents.

Antonio Williams led Kent State with 16 points. Kent State improves to 4-0. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 2-4.

The 'Dons return to the Buckeye State on Friday (Nov. 22) to face Ohio State.