Green Bay Trips Mastodons 87-72

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WANE) – Green Bay defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72 in Horizon League play on Saturday (Jan. 23) afternoon at the Kress Center.

Jalon Pipkins was one of two Mastodons in double-figures. He scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four assists, three rebounds and only one turnover. Jarred Godfrey added 15 behind a 4-of-8 shooting day.

The Mastodons opened the game leading 10-3 but would find themselves down 43-33 at halftime. The difference in the first was beyond the arc. The Mastodons shot 3-of-12 while the Phoenix connected on 7-of-13.

Godfrey had the first basket of the second half before the Phoenix put the game away with an 11-0 run over the next four plus minutes. Despite the slow start to the second half, the ‘Dons shot well in the final period making 56.5 percent (13-of-23) in the second half.

Josh Jefferson led Green Bay with 21 points while Amari Davis added 18. The Phoenix shot 49.2 percent in the game and made 10-of-23 from three. They connected on 17-of-18 free throws. The ‘Dons had a good day at the line too, connecting on 21-of-28 but finished 5-of-17 from three.

Bryce Waterman scored his first Division I points with a three in the second half for the ‘Dons.

The Phoenix move to 5-11 (5-7 Horizon). The ‘Dons fall to 6-7 (5-7 Horizon). Purdue Fort Wayne returns home next weekend to host Oakland in back-to-back games starting Friday.