WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Grace College’s Elijah Malone and Huntington University’s Zach Goodline are on the radar for the biggest award in small college basketball.

Malone and Goodline have been named to the Top 100 Watchlist for the 2024 Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award. The award is presented each year to the player who has the best overall season within the NAIA, NCAA Div. II, NCAA Div. III and junior colleges.

Malone, a Prairie Heights High School graduate, leads the Grace in points (17.6), rebounds (8.1), and blocks (2.3) per game. Grace is 16-0 and ranked no. 1 in the country in NAIA basketball.

Goodline reached the 2,000 point milestone earlier this season for the Foresters. He currently sits seventh in program history with 2,105 points and leads the Foresters in scoring (20.3 points), assists (5.4), and steals (2.7) this season.