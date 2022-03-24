WINONA LAKE, Ind. – After a year for the record books, Grace’s men’s basketball team picked up a number of individual national awards.

Frankie Davidson highlighted Grace’s awards haul when he was named the NCCAA National Player of the Year. He was also honorable mention for NAIA All-American.

Scott Moore was also named the NCCAA Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a 27-9 record and a spot in the NAIA Sweet Sixteen.

Davidson, a Blackhawk Christian High School graduate, is the fifth Lancer to be named Player of the Year for the NCCAA and first since Matt Abernethy in 2003.

He produced a team-high 18.3 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, 37 percent on 3-pointers and 81 percent on free throws. He also grabbed 6.3 rebounds while passing out 2.3 assists per game.

Moore is the first Grace men’s basketball coach to be named NCCAA Coach of the Year since 1992, when Jim Kessler won his second such award (also in 1983).

The Lancers made their deepest run in the NAIA tournament since 2013 by reaching the Sweet Sixteen. Grace defeated Cumberlands and No. 11 Olivet Nazarene on back-to-back days to win the NAIA Opening Round and clinch a spot to the final site in Kansas City.

Grace also won the Crossroads League Tournament for the first time since 2012, going on the road for three consecutive games to beat Mt. Vernon Nazarene, No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 12 Marian. They became the lowest seed (No. 5 seed) to win the CL Tournament in conference history.



Grace’s 27 wins this year were the most in program history since 1991-92.