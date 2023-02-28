WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights High School graduate Elijah Malone tallied a game-high 19 points while Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson added 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grace to an 80-74 win over Huntington University in the Crossroads League men’s tournament title game on Tuesday night.

Churubusco High School graduate Landen Jordan led the Foresters with 17 points and 9 boards.

Both the Foresters and the Lancers now await the draw for the upcoming NAIA National Tournament.