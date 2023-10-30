WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – It won’t officially count in the win-loss column, but Grace College is getting a crack at one college basketball’s premiere programs.

On Wednesday, No. 3 Purdue will host Grace for their final exhibition game before tipping off regular season play.

Northeast Indiana will be represented when the Boilermakers and Lancers meet at Mackey Arena on Wednesday. Purdue features Homestead High School grad Fletcher Loyer – who was recently named to the Jerry West Award watch list – along with Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst. Caleb’s younger brother, Josh, is also on this year’s roster as a walk-on after graduating last spring.

Grace is led by Prairie Heights grad Elijah Malone, an NAIA All-American who is an early candidate to win Player of the Year. Blackhawk Christian grads Marcus and Jimmy Davidson, plus Gage Sefton and Whitko grad Brett Sickafoose also suit up for the Lancers.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Mackey Arena, and WANE 15 will be live at Purdue at 6 p.m. to preview Wednesday’s exhibition!