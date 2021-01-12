Grace edges USF thanks to last-second three from Gibbs

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Cade Gibbs hit a game-winning three pointer with 0.5 seconds left as Grace edged no. 20 Saint Francis 72-71 at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on Monday night.
Gibbs led Grace with 24 points. Frankie Davidson (Blackhawk Christian H.S.) added 8 points and 8 rebounds while Elijah Malone (Prairie Heights) chipped in with 6 points.
USF was paced by Jeffery Reynolds with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Carroll grad David Ejah tallied 18 points.
Grace improves to 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Crossroads League play while USF falls to 15-3 overall and 2-3 in conference.