WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Grace College jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and never looked back as the Lancers bested Columbia International 101-72 in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.

Jakob Gibbs paced the way with 22 points while Prairie Heights grad Elijah Malone and Cade Gibbs each tallied 14.

The Lancers advance to the second round where they’ll play Olivet Nazarene/Madonna at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.